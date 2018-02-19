Monday, 19 February 2018

Sporting memory

THE winter Olympics taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will have brought back memories for Clifton Hugh Lancelot de Verdon Wrottesley, the son-in-law of Swiss financier and Culden Faw estate owner Urs Schwarzenbach.

He finished finished just half a second short of the medal positions when competing for Ireland in the skeleton at the games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Clifton, 49, and his wife Sascha, Mr Schwarzenbach’s daughter, now spend their time in Henley and St Moritz.

Despite no longer competing for Ireland, he still takes part in the skeleton, where you can reach speeds of up to 70mph.

