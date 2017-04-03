Distinctive design can be seen from Henley towpath

WALKING along the towpath in Henley you’ll see boats of all shapes and sizes — many of which have a characterful rope running around the top of their decks.

The chances are that one of these distinctive boats will be an “Interboat” — a Dutch boat design built by a family business and sold by Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave.

Val Wyatt have sold these beautiful handmade boats for the last 10 years, and they have proved to be an enormous success.

Offering an alternative to the more traditional English boats with cabins, Interboat’s open-plan designs create a very social option for a day on the water.

They’ve become popular not only all along the banks of our stretch of the Thames, but also further afield across the UK and globally. With 17 models of open day boats, and a further seven models of cabin cruisers that you can sleep on, and with umpteen options for each, it’s possible to create a perfectly bespoke boat just for you.

For 2017, Interboat is launching another new model — the Interboat 6.5 — which will combine traditional looks with a modern design capable of higher speeds.

Val Wyatt is open seven days a week to show you over models throughout the ranges.

Or if you fancy seeing the full collection in one go, the marina will be holding an open weekend on April 22 and 23, complete with vintage tea room courtesy of the ever-popular Time for Tea.

For more information on Interboat, visit www.valwyattmarine.co.uk