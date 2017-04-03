Sales and charter firm is marking 25 years

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of boat sales activity for Gillian Nahum and her team at Henley Sales and Charter Ltd.

Originally trading from Hambleden, Gillian changed the company brand name in 2007 to reflect her move to the town centre.

In the last decade the company has continued to expand, dominating the classic boat market and increasing its market share of the electric boat market.

This year sees the launch of a new branch of HSC which will be called Eboatique.

Eboatique will concentrate on importing smart new electric launches from France, Canada, Germany, and shortly also from Holland, for both hire companies and private individuals, while continuing to represent private vendors in their capacity as eboat brokers.

Regular customers of the aptly named Friday Street shop Boatique will be happy to hear that this nautical emporium is now under new ownership with Gillian and the HSC sales office still firmly moored on the first floor at number 5.

Viewings take place at the Beale Park facility where maintenance and storage are managed by Stuart Roberts.

In this anniversary year, the electric boat self-drive hire fleet will be operating from the Boathouse pub in Wallingford and the Swan at Streatley with a skippered

12-seater moored at The Great House at Sonning.