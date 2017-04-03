Sales and charter firm is marking 25 years
2017 marks the 25th anniversary of boat sales activity for Gillian Nahum and her team at Henley ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
03/04/2017
2017 marks the 25th anniversary of boat sales activity for Gillian Nahum and her team at Henley Sales and Charter Ltd.
Originally trading from Hambleden, Gillian changed the company brand name in 2007 to reflect her move to the town centre.
In the last decade the company has continued to expand, dominating the classic boat market and increasing its market share of the electric boat market.
This year sees the launch of a new branch of HSC which will be called Eboatique.
Eboatique will concentrate on importing smart new electric launches from France, Canada, Germany, and shortly also from Holland, for both hire companies and private individuals, while continuing to represent private vendors in their capacity as eboat brokers.
Regular customers of the aptly named Friday Street shop Boatique will be happy to hear that this nautical emporium is now under new ownership with Gillian and the HSC sales office still firmly moored on the first floor at number 5.
Viewings take place at the Beale Park facility where maintenance and storage are managed by Stuart Roberts.
In this anniversary year, the electric boat self-drive hire fleet will be operating from the Boathouse pub in Wallingford and the Swan at Streatley with a skippered
12-seater moored at The Great House at Sonning.
Sales and charter firm is marking 25 years
2017 marks the 25th anniversary of boat sales activity for Gillian Nahum and her team at Henley ... [more]
Distinctive design can be seen from Henley towpath
WALKING along the towpath in Henley you’ll see boats of all shapes and sizes — many of which have a ... [more]
Technical advice for marine needs
MEC Marine Limited has been in business at Willow Marina, Wargrave for more than 20 years and are ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...
Programme Administrator x2 (Executive Education)
Location LONDON
Programme Administrator x 2 (Executive Education) Henley Business School Greenlands, Henley £18,940 - £23,164 Ref: ...