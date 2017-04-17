Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Come and learn all about cruising with ease at Willow Marina in Wargrave

THE pace of life on the river is unlike anything else. First and foremost, it’s enormously relaxing.

One of the longest-standing marinas along our stretch of the Thames is family-run Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave.

Val Wyatt have been providing customers with boats and a place to look after them since 1845.

Just two miles from Henley, their marina is nestled in a tranquil setting, offering a perfect base for cruising out on an evening or for a few days at a time.

The marina offers boats in all shapes and sizes to suit all needs and budgets.

Used boats are available alongside new boat offerings by Interboat and Corsiva for open day boats, and Intercruiser and Haines for larger boats with more facilities for sleeping on board. If you’re new to boating, the team at Val Wyatt are happy to help you to discover what’s available and to answer all questions you may have. Open seven days a week, the marina will also be holding an open weekend on April 22 and 23, which will give you an opportunity to see the latest new boats for 2017 and to peruse the used boats available to buy right away. For more information about the open weekend and what’s in store, or to find out more about Val Wyatt and their new and used boats, visit the firm’s website at www.valwyattmarine.co.uk

