Grahame's words are as true today as ever
AS Rat famously remarked to Mole in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, “Believe me, my ... [more]
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
17/04/2017
AS Rat famously remarked to Mole in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”
We couldn’t agree more, so come join us at the Thames Used Boat Show at the Thames and Kennet Marina.
Open daily from 10am to 5pm just off the A4155 Henley Road, 300 metres after the Playhatch roundabout, the show runs from today (Friday) until Sunday, April 23.
Following an absence of more than 10 years, the Thames Used Boat Show returns to its new home at Thames and Kennet Marina where you can expect an excellent selection of used and new dayboats, motorboats, narrowboats and barges to suit all budgets, with lots of great help and advice to get you afloat.
There are special offers for buyers and sellers alike, so whether you’re an experienced boater looking to sell or change your current boat, or new to the idea of boating, we are here to help.
The show also features the UK premiere of DaVinci Yachts’ stunning range of classically designed motorboats. Plus, over the Easter weekend, there is something for the whole family with boat rides, face painting, live music and an Easter egg hunt.
Find us on Facebook under “Tingdene” or call 0118 948 2911.
Grahame's words are as true today as ever
AS Rat famously remarked to Mole in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, “Believe me, my ... [more]
Come and learn all about cruising with ease at Willow Marina in Wargrave
THE pace of life on the river is unlike anything else. First and foremost, it’s enormously relaxing.... [more]
Sales and charter firm is marking 25 years
2017 marks the 25th anniversary of boat sales activity for Gillian Nahum and her team at Henley ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location SUDBURY
CHEF Required at Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice Full-time, working on a two week rota which includes some weekends To ...
Location Reading
Outstanding Care Home has vacancies for Day and Night Carers No experience necessary, but a caring and compassionate ...
Financial Controller for Henley based Anglo-Italian Technology Company 20-25 Hours a week, flexible working Hands on ...