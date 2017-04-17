Grahame's words are as true today as ever

AS Rat famously remarked to Mole in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

We couldn’t agree more, so come join us at the Thames Used Boat Show at the Thames and Kennet Marina.

Open daily from 10am to 5pm just off the A4155 Henley Road, 300 metres after the Playhatch roundabout, the show runs from today (Friday) until Sunday, April 23.

Following an absence of more than 10 years, the Thames Used Boat Show returns to its new home at Thames and Kennet Marina where you can expect an excellent selection of used and new dayboats, motorboats, narrowboats and barges to suit all budgets, with lots of great help and advice to get you afloat.

There are special offers for buyers and sellers alike, so whether you’re an experienced boater looking to sell or change your current boat, or new to the idea of boating, we are here to help.

The show also features the UK premiere of DaVinci Yachts’ stunning range of classically designed motorboats. Plus, over the Easter weekend, there is something for the whole family with boat rides, face painting, live music and an Easter egg hunt.

