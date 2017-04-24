Sales and charter firm marks 25th anniversary with new electric boat branch

Get a feel for boating at our open weekend
THIS Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, the family-owned Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave is celebrating the start of the boating season with its annual open weekend.
The event offers the opportunity to anyone who may be thinking about boating to get a better feel for what it’s all about and the variety of boats that are available.
Over the two days visitors will be able to experience the following:
l What a traditional working Thames marina has to offer;
l Boats of all types and sizes, to suit day trips on the river or long stays on board;
l The ever-popular full range of handmade day boats and cruisers by Interboat seen all over Henley and the surrounding area;
l Brand new models for 2017 by Interboat and Corsiva;
l A superb array of Used Boats, from £8,000 to £200,000.
Also available over the weekend will be lunches, refreshments, treats and cream teas from the wonderful Vintage Tea Room by Time for Tea.
Val Wyatt Marine was founded as a family business in 1845 and is one of the most established and well known brokers and agents for motor boats in the UK.
For more information about the open weekend and what’s in store, or Val Wyatt and their new and used boats, visit www.valwyatt
marine.co.uk
