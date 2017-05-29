Gloriana centrepiece of traditional boat festival

THE Thames Traditional Boat Festival is not just about messing about on the river but a fantastic weekend for all the family, including the “messing about” bit!

There will be good local food from a variety of outlets from the Golden Ball pub’s legendary fish and chips (and more) and the Time for Tea vintage cafe’s scrummy cakes to fresh salads, spicy Vietnamese, our famous Gurkha curries, the Greek Deli, the Army field kitchen and, of course, perfect coffees, cocktails, fizz and beer as well as Italian ice cream. There is more... come and taste!

Become a member of our supporters’ club and really get the most out of your visit.

The exclusive members’ lawn will have “posh loos” and a dedicated bar and this year’s inaugural members’ party, supported by Mr Hobbs’ excellent new gin, will be held on board the Queen’s golden rowbarge Gloriana.

The members’ lawn will definitely be the place to be seen and to meet your friends — even make new ones.

There will be a limited number of tickets on sale for the three daily sailings on Gloriana but, to be fair, we are not selling these in advance.

What else? Mike Read is threatening to run pirate radio from Gloriana... watch this space!

Have a look at the website to see just how much is going on, who is coming and what there is to do.

Stay on until late on Saturday night as we have the band that wasn’t allowed to stop playing last year: John Read’s The Covered (they’ve changed the name this year). John is local and the band are not charging despite being in much demand.

They know that the Trad is a charitable organisation dedicated to the conservation of traditional rivercraft, getting young people interested in using and caring for the river and its environs and, of course, if enough money is raised, helping to fund apprenticeships in traditional boat-building. There will be parties on Friday and Sunday nights too.

Keep reading the Henley Standard and checking the website, www.tradboatfestival.com

See you in July!