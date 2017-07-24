Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Have the time of your life at La La Land and Dirty Dancing under the stars

Have the time of your life at La La Land and Dirty Dancing under the stars

FOLLOWING last year’s hugely successful debut screenings, the Luna Cinema returns to Stonor Park this weekend for two nights of cinema under the stars.

With two classic films taking to the big screen and the backdrop of the stunning manor house and gardens, it promises to be the cinematic event of the summer.

Tonight (Friday) we’re screening this year’s Oscar-winning smash, La La Land. Set in sunny California and boasting a brilliant score, not to mention Hollywood’s most glamorous leads in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, it’s quite simply the perfect film for a night of open air cinema. Then tomorrow night (Saturday) we invite you to join us for a very special 30th anniversary screening of Dirty Dancing.

Starring the legendary Patrick Swayze and with a soundtrack of iconic songs, including the unforgettable (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life it’s the ultimate summer cinema movie. Bring a picnic or enjoy the delicious food and full bar on site.

Capacities are strictly limited and all tickets must be booked in advance, so round up your friends or get planning that date night and come to Stonor Park for Henley’s finest outdoor cinema experience. For more information and to book, visit www.thelunacinema.com

On the River

Looking for a job?

Saturday Office Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves ...

 

Level 3 Nursery Nurses

Location Reading

Level 3 Nursery Nurses We are currently looking for experienced full-time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly ...

 

Credit Controller

Location CROWMARSH

Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible. Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford Hours: 8:30 ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33