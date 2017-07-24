Have the time of your life at La La Land and Dirty Dancing under the stars

FOLLOWING last year’s hugely successful debut screenings, the Luna Cinema returns to Stonor Park this weekend for two nights of cinema under the stars.

With two classic films taking to the big screen and the backdrop of the stunning manor house and gardens, it promises to be the cinematic event of the summer.

Tonight (Friday) we’re screening this year’s Oscar-winning smash, La La Land. Set in sunny California and boasting a brilliant score, not to mention Hollywood’s most glamorous leads in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, it’s quite simply the perfect film for a night of open air cinema. Then tomorrow night (Saturday) we invite you to join us for a very special 30th anniversary screening of Dirty Dancing.

Starring the legendary Patrick Swayze and with a soundtrack of iconic songs, including the unforgettable (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life it’s the ultimate summer cinema movie. Bring a picnic or enjoy the delicious food and full bar on site.

Capacities are strictly limited and all tickets must be booked in advance, so round up your friends or get planning that date night and come to Stonor Park for Henley’s finest outdoor cinema experience. For more information and to book, visit www.thelunacinema.com