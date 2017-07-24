Come dine... at Phyllis Court this August

PHYLLIS Court Club is an idyllic setting for lunch, afternoon tea or dinner.

Throughout August the club is holding an “Open Door Month” for those who are not members to dine at this beautiful private members’ club.

The club’s three restaurants cater for every palate, with formal à la carte in the Dining Room, bistro dining in the Orangery and al fresco in the Riverside Pavilion.

The club, which nestles in 18 acres of manicured lawns on the River Thames, provides the perfect mid-week escapism in its Riverside Pavilion.

From Tuesdays to Thursdays the Pavilion offers trendy sharing plates and tapas with charming cocktails. The new cocktail menu pairs flavoursome gins and botanicals with delectable mixers, fine music and panoramic views of the river.

The club’s à la carte menu is presented in the Dining Room on Friday and Saturday evenings, offering a mix of classic and stylish dishes with a carefully chosen wine match.

The popular Orangery has delightful cuisine on offer from Monday to Saturday and is ideal for a light lunch or afternoon tea.

Reserve your table in August in one of Phyllis Court Club’s excellent restaurants by the River Thames.

To book a table, call (01491) 570500 and quote the code “ODM17”.