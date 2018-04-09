Fancy some boating this year? Join the club!
FOUNDED in 2015 by Hobbs of Henley, the Henley Boat Club gives you the opportunity to enjoy a fleet of beautifully maintained self-drive motor launches without the hassle of ownership and the costs involved with this.
Henley Boat Club’s “membership boating” is the easy way to take to the river whenever you want to, safe in the knowledge that your boat is maintained and looked after by a family business whose working knowledge of the Thames goes back five generations and 148 years.
Henley Boat Club is an idea conceived by Hobbs of Henley’s managing director Jonathan Hobbs in response to market forces.
“In the current climate we’ve noticed that people are wary of owning their own boats due to depreciation and the rising costs of the mooring, storage, licenses, insurances and fuel,” he says.
“Also, with people’s increasingly demanding working lives, we’ve noticed it has become more and more difficult for them to find the time to enjoy private ownership of a boat and get the real value of their investment.
“Membership of the Henley Boat Club gives you freedom to enjoy a choice of Hobbs Boats with none of the cost or hassle of ownership.”
For more information about “membership boating” with the Henley Boat Club, please call (01491) 572035 or email boats@hobbsofhenley.co.uk
Alternatively, visit Hobbs of Henley online at www.hobbsofhenley.co.uk
