Monday, 23 April 2018

Spring is here - time to set sail!

NOW that we’re seeing more sunshine and the days are longer, the opportunities for glorious trips out on the river are opening up.

To celebrate the start of the boating season, Val Wyatt Marine is putting on a weekend of boats, drinks, and food at their marina in Wargrave on Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29.

At this free-to-attend show, you’ll be able to look over boats of all sizes — new and used — to see lots of options for experiencing the Thames from the best perspective.

Boats on display will include a brand new model by Interboat — the Intender 650 — the first of its kind in the UK.

Interboat are defined by their handmade quality and, most distinctively, by the rope fendering around the sides.

Boats perfect for days out with friends and family. And a glass of wine or two.

As well as a vast array of boats, over this weekend only Val Wyatt’s will be hosting refreshments including:

• Vintage tea room

• Barbecue

• Prosecco and pancake bar

It’s a great opportunity to soak in the peaceful marina atmosphere, see what kinds of boats are available, and enjoy a glass of something down by the river. For more information, call 0118 940 3211 or visit www.valwyattmarine.co.uk

On the River

