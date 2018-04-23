‘Expect the unexpected’ is the golden rule for auctions

IN the world of fine art auctioneering, the golden rule is to expect the unexpected.

Frances Noble, the head of the jewellery department at Dix Noonan Webb Auctioneers in Mayfair, says: “One of the joys of working for an auction house is not knowing what the next day will bring — will it be a Victorian diamond necklace, a medieval ring or a Cartier pendant? Or indeed, something completely different...

“Here at Dix Noonan Webb, we cover the subject of ‘jewellery’ in its broadest sense — we do not restrict ourselves to offering pieces made only within the last few centuries, but we are equally at home consigning antiquarian jewels, right through to examples made recently. I love the broad canvas this gives us. There really is something to suit every taste on offer in our jewellery auctions.”

In their next jewellery auction, to be held on Tuesday, June 26, Dix Noonan Webb are delighted to be offering for sale a collection of modern gold jewellery, mostly made in the last few years by a highly talented but little known goldsmith, Mark Byles.

Based in Ashford, Kent, Mark works from his own home, where he has hand-crafted a number of stunning pieces modelled in 22 carat gold. Drawing inspiration from ancient Greek designs, Mark speaks fondly of his early visits to the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert museum, where he pored over the cabinets of early Greek and Roman jewellery and artefacts. A potter by training, which remains his principal “day job”, Mark admits most of his jewellery is made for his own pleasure, his face lighting up when he speaks of the joy of working with high carat gold, enthusing over the exceptional colour of the molten precious metal during the process of casting and modelling.

Very few of Mark Byles’s works have been offered for sale — he has no website or commercial outlet — so this forthcoming auction is an exciting opportunity to purchase a truly unique and individual piece of jewellery by an up and coming designer. Who knows what future fame awaits this exceptional craftsman…

For all enquiries, please email jewellery@dnw.co.uk or call 0207 016 1700.