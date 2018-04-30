The sun is shining — time to think about setting sail!

THIS weekend (April 28 and 29) Val Wyatt Marine are hosting a boat showcase at their Wargrave marina at which everyone is welcome — whether you’re a seasoned sailor or simply like the idea of boats.

At this free-to-attend show, you’ll be able to look over boats of all sizes — new and used — to see lots of options for experiencing the Thames from the best perspective. From open day boats through to 40ft cabin cruisers to liveaboard.

Now we’re seeing more sunshine and the days are longer, the opportunities for glorious trips out on the river are opening up.

Boats on display will include a brand new model by Interboat — the Intender 650 — which is the first of its kind in the UK.

Interboat are defined by their handmade quality and, most distinctively, by the rope fendering around the sides. Boats perfect for days out with friends and family. And a glass of wine or two.

As well as a vast array of boats, over this weekend only Val Wyatt’s will be hosting refreshments including:

• Vintage tea room

• Barbecue

• Prosecco and pancake bar

It’s a great opportunity to soak in the peaceful marina atmosphere, see what kinds of boats are available, and enjoy a glass of something down by the river. Come rain or shine!

For more information, call 0118 940 3211 or visit www.valwyattmarine.co.uk