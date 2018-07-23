Firm is well placed to sell you, store and repair all your boats

BASED at the Thameside Marina in Wargrave, Bushnells Marine Services stocks an extensive range of previously owned boats, as well as being the sole UK agents for Antaris, Maril, Topcraft, Oud Huijzer and Fibrafort boats.

Some of these are wipe-down day boats with all the mod cons, inboard engines but plenty of space for easy river cruising with the family.

Bushnells also provide Thames-side moorings and land-based storage facilities for all types of boats.

Their workshop facility enables boats to be carried into the building and blocked off inside, unrivalled on the River Thames.

Once under cover, any maintenance or repairs can be accomplished in the best working conditions, with the workshop capable of catering for dry repairs of boats up to 70ft. Bushnells are able to offer a range of services from engine overhauls to re-fits and accident/damage repairs.

All work is carried out to the highest standards, with paint finishing by professional boat sprayers.

Lifting of boats is achieved with Bushnells’ 25-ton travel hoist.

The Bushnell family have enjoyed the privilege of a royal warrant since before the First World War and this has continued to the present generation with the senior member of the family having been appointed a Royal Waterman to Her Majesty the Queen.

For more information, call 0118 940 2162 or visit www.bushnells.co.uk