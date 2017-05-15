Validity of footpath questioned

USE of the playing fields at the new Peppard Primary School site could be delayed.

A resident has raised concerns about a footpath used to access the land with Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

The school had hoped to be able to use the sports field, which is off the B481 north of Peppard Common, by this summer and to install a temporary building for use as changing rooms by September.

It was granted permission to build a new £3million school on the site in 2011.

The footpath is proposed to run from the school’s current site in Church Lane to the new location.

David Bartholomew, Peppard’s representative on the county council, said: “A villager has questioned the validity of some of the measures being taken and whether they comply with the original planning permission.

“The resident has been most persistent and as a result I asked the planning team to investigate and have found that it requires clarification.

“It seems mysterious but a condition set down how the school was going to be built and how parents would walk back and forth with their children.

“Now we are in a different scenario where the school has not been built. The queries are related to the footpath and the safety measures.”

Currently the school uses the common for sports activities.