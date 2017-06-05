Party games

PEPPARD Primary School will hold a village fete with a theme of “active” on the common on June 17.

There will be outdoor games, assault courses, tug of war, skipping and football as well as a dog show, fancy dress parade, Prosecco bar, cake stalls and a barbecue.

A team of “Peppard Dads” is due to return from a 24-hour, 56-mile fund-raising walk during the event.