Peppard fete: trophies, barbeques and ice cream

MORE than 1,000 people attended the Peppard Primary School summer fete on Saturday, writes Connor McLoughlin.

It raised £2,250, which will be combined with the £7,500 raised by a 24-hour sponsored walk by fathers of pupils that finished during the fete.

The money will pay for changing rooms and toilets at the school’s new playing fields.

The fete featured a barbecue run by Peppard Revels and members of the Flat Earth Society.

There were also pony rides, a bouncy castle, cargo net, a dog show, cakes for sale and a bar, while some people had picnics on Top Common.

Michelle Whitfeld, who chairs the Friends of Peppard School, which organised the event, thanked the community, businesses and parents for

their support.

“It’s an absolutely incredible amount to raise when you consider the school has only 100 pupils,” she said. “It shows what support there is for the school.”

The Friends group also held a barbecue on the previous evening after the school’s annual sports day, which contributed to the proceeds.