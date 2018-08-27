Mini-bus fund

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
THE Friends of Peppard Primary School raised £700 at the school’s sports day.
All the money raised will be used to keep the school mini-bus running and fund music sessions, play equipment and new books.
Its next fund-raising event will be a picnic on
Peppard Common on September 8.
