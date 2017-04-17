Mobile vet can come and help your pets

THE Henley Mobile Veterinary Service run by Chris Furley MRCVS began in May last year and has definitely filled a niche in the area.

The service has been hugely popular with owners who have no transport or have animals terrified of going to a regular vet clinic, or which are too old to move.

With clients from Caversham to Maidenhead and Wargrave, and as far north as Watlington, bringing treatment to dogs, cats, birds and reptiles in their home environment has been a massive advantage in reducing the stress associated with car journeys.

In some cases the animals do not actually realise they are being examined. Visits are arranged at the owner’s convenience, including weekends and bank holidays.

Chris said: “Our days are filled with everything from eye and ear infections, skin disease, hormonal problems, pregnancy, gum disease, arthritis, diabetes, kidney failure, malnutrition and a variety of tummy upsets.

“Several animals have had minor operations for wounds and growths. We also perform routine vaccinations and supply flea and worm treatments.”

As the former head vet at Singapore Zoo, Chris is used to treating animals in all types of environments. This enables him to use his knowledge of the natural biology of the animal and apply it for the benefit of household pets and exotics.

For more information, call Chris on (01491) 221424 or visit www.vetinhenley.com