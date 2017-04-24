Preserve wildlife and stay active
24/04/2017
THE Doggy Dips Hydrotherapy team in Sonning Common work on pre- and post-operation care.
They help to rebuild and strengthen muscles, treat orthopaedic and neurological conditions, soft tissue injuries and degenerative disorders, improve mobility and correct any gait abnormalities.
Hydrotherapy is also a great aid to weight loss in dogs, as well as providing fun and fitness into their normal routine.
The added benefit is helping them to build their confidence in water and teach dogs how to swim.
Doggy Dips has the largest hydrotherapy pool in the area and can accommodate a dog of any size. The water is tested three times a day and is heated to a constant 29C.
The company is registered to the National Association of Registered Canine Hydrotherapists, uses fully-qualified hydrotherapists amd is fully insured.
The company also offers Doggy Dips Day Care, which is a home from home environment, providing long country walks, socialisation and general training. As part of this, they offer a pick-up and drop-off service in their fully-equipped van for the convenience of their customers.
Coming soon is a secure outside paddock with an agility area and a summer cooling pool.
Preserve wildlife and stay active
