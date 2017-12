VOLUNTEERS at the youth club in Sonning Common were treated to a Christmas dinner.

Eighteen people attended the event for Club SC at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Thursday last week.

They included Carole Lewis and Mika Rinta-Skusi, who are members of the parish council, which is taking over management of the club in the new year, and members of the outgoing management committee.

Former council chairman Douglas Kedge and parish clerk Philip Collings, who helped to found the club, were also present.

The club has more than 80 members, who attend on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Chiltern Edge School.

Carol Viney, former chairwoman of the management committee, said: “The two youth leaders, Ruth Elwell and Sunny Smithers, both former volunteers, are very committed to making it a safe place for youngsters to be with friends and take part in the activities provided.”

The cost of the dinner was donated anonymously as a thank-you to the volunteers.