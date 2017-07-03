Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
WITH summer having finally arrived, hundreds of people took advantage of the dry weather to flock to local events last Saturday.
At Nettlebed village fete, food writer and television presenter Mary Berry judged a cake baking contest and children’s art competition.
Meanwhile the annual Shiplake summer fayre, pictured below, which had a Victorian theme and saw some children dress in period clothing for a fancy dress competition, raised money for the village’s primary school and nursery.
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say