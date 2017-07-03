WITH summer having finally arrived, hundreds of people took advantage of the dry weather to flock to local events last Saturday.

At Nettlebed village fete, food writer and television presenter Mary Berry judged a cake baking contest and children’s art competition.

Meanwhile the annual Shiplake summer fayre, pictured below, which had a Victorian theme and saw some children dress in period clothing for a fancy dress competition, raised money for the village’s primary school and nursery.