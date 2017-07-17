Picture this...

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
THOUSANDS of people attended the 35th annual Henley Festival.
Jess Glynne, the Pet Shop Boys, Chaka KahKhann, Goldie and All Saints were this year’s headline acts on the “floating” stage.
The five-day extravaganza also featured stand-up comedy, roving entertainment and a range of food and drink for guests, dressed in suits and cocktail dresses, to enjoy.
17 July 2017
