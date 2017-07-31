Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
FAMILIES flocked to Henley’s Mill Meadows on Friday of last week for the Mayor of Henley’s Party in the Park.
Hundreds of people enjoyed live music, fairground rides, a bouncy castle and face painting at the inaugural event organised by the Mayor, councillor Kellie Hinton.
The afternoon event, which included a raffle, raised more than £600 for the Mayor’s chosen charities.
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say