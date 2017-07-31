Monday, 31 July 2017

FAMILIES flocked to Henley’s Mill Meadows on Friday of last week for the Mayor of Henley’s Party in the Park.

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music, fairground rides, a bouncy castle and face painting at the inaugural event organised by the Mayor, councillor Kellie Hinton.

The afternoon event, which included a raffle, raised more than £600 for the Mayor’s chosen charities.

