Picture This - Chiltern Centre for disabled children cruise

SIXTY supporters of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley enjoyed a cruise on the River Thames.

They are all members of the charity’s “friends” scheme who give a regular donation to the centre in Chilterns End Close, off Greys Road.

They were entertained by classical guitarist Billy Wayman as the boat made its way upstream towards Shiplake lock and served Indian-style canapés cooked by Hasan Chowdhury, manager of the Spice Merchant restaurant in Thames Side, Henley. There was a raffle with prizes.