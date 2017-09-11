Monday, 11 September 2017

Picture This - Cruise in aid of the Gurkha Welfare Trust

ABOUT 65 people enjoyed a river cruise in Henley in aid of the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Retired Gurkhas hosted the evening cruise on board The Waterman, starting at Hobbs of Henley’s boatyard off Station Road.

The guests were served Nepalese food and there was live music from jazz singer Rebecca Poole, alias Purdy, and her band and a piper from the Band of The Brigade of Gurkhas.

The evening also included a raffle and a talk about the history of the Gurkhas and the work of the trust by Bishu Pun, who works for the Salisbury-based charity.

