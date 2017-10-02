Picture this - Big Bash beer and music festival

HUNDREDS of people attended the inaugural Big Bash beer and music festival at the Butchers Arms pub in Sonning Common.

There were performances by acoustic acts and rock bands as well as family attractions and classic scooter displays and a barbecue.

The event raised thousands of pounds for the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed and Beating Bowel Cancer in memory of Ellie Gallagher Blues, the wife of landlord Rob Blues, who died of liver cancer in July.