Monday, 23 October 2017

ALMOST 400 runners completed the 10th annual Frieth Hilly over either the 10km or 5km course through the countryside and surrounding village last Sunday.

Nick Shasha won the 10km race in a time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds with Adam Hunt taking the honours in the 5km event in a time of 18 minutes 25 seconds.

