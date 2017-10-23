Monday, 23 October 2017

A MIX of Forties, Fifties and Sixties songs and jazz instrumentals were played by the Soundforce Big Band and singers Mick Emblow and Lea Lyle at a dinner dance on Friday of last week.

The event — which included a raffle and action — held in Henley town hall, was in aid of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and was attended by by 60 people.

