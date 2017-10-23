Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
A MIX of Forties, Fifties and Sixties songs and jazz instrumentals were played by the Soundforce Big Band and singers Mick Emblow and Lea Lyle at a dinner dance on Friday of last week.
The event — which included a raffle and action — held in Henley town hall, was in aid of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and was attended by by 60 people.
23 October 2017
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
