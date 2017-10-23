Monday, 23 October 2017

AT least £26,500 was raised for Pursuing Independent Paths, a charity that supports adults with learning disabilities, when 80 cyclists took part in a charity ride around the Henley area last weekend.

The PIP Mountain Bike Challenge, an annual event in its sixth year, started and finished at Lovibonds Brewery in Market Place, Henley and followed a 20-mile off-road course through the Chilterns.

