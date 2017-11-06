Monday, 06 November 2017

THOUSANDS of people attended the 25th annual Sue Ryder fireworks display at Nettlebed last Saturday.

Many of the spectators competed in the Halloween fancy dress competition.

The event, which was compared by singer Vince Hill, also had fairground games and a tombola as well as music provided by the Fiesta Steel Band.

