Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
THOUSANDS of people attended the 25th annual Sue Ryder fireworks display at Nettlebed last Saturday.
Many of the spectators competed in the Halloween fancy dress competition.
The event, which was compared by singer Vince Hill, also had fairground games and a tombola as well as music provided by the Fiesta Steel Band.
06 November 2017
More News:
Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
POLL: Have your say