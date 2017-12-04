Picture this: Henley Music School annual dinner

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
SUPPORTERS of the Henley Music School attended a dinner and dance at Shiplake College last Friday night.
The black tie event was held at Shiplake College and served as a prelude to the second Henley Young Musician Competition, which took place at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Sunday.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say