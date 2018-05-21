Picture This

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
MORE than 1,000 people attended a memorial service for Sir William McAlpine at Fawley Hill on Sunday.
It included speeches, readings and performances by family members, friends and colleagues.
After the service guests enjoyed food and drinks, including “Bill’s Fizz” which had a label with Sir William’s picture on it.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say