Picture This

Monday, 21 May 2018

MORE than 1,000 people attended a memorial service for Sir William McAlpine at Fawley Hill on Sunday.

It included speeches, readings and performances by family members, friends and colleagues.

After the service guests enjoyed food and drinks, including “Bill’s Fizz” which had a label with Sir William’s picture on it.

