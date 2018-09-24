Monday, 24 September 2018

Charity fundraiser held in memory of Henley Rugby Club fly-half

ABOUT 90 people attended a boat party in Henley to raise money for charity in memory of Henley Rugby Club player Simon Priestley.

The fly-half collapsed and died while playing for the Henley Bears against High Wycombe at Dry Leas on January 6 this year.

The party on the New Orleans raised about £10,000, which will be donated to charities chosen by Mr Priestley’s widow Julie.

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

