Monday, 24 September 2018

Hundreds join charity walk

THE third annual Forget-Me-Not charity walk took place on Sunday where more than 200 people strolled along either a 5km or 10km route to raise money for the Sue Ryder hospice on Sunday.

Walkers included staff from the charity and relatives of patients cared for at Joyce Grove. They gathered in the grounds before walking through woodland around Highmoor and Nuffield and then returning.

