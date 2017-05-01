School gift

Monday, 01 May 2017

THE Piggott School in Wargrave has donated almost £800 to the village branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The branch holds an annual car boot sale at the school in Twyford Road.

Chairman Michael Porter, who was presented with a cheque, said: “We are extremely grateful to the school for its continued support, both by way of this collection and by allowing us to run our car boot sale.”

This year’s sale will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 8am to 1pm.

