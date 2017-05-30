Staff at Wargrave school face axe to save £200,000

The Piggott School in Wargrave is being forced to axe staff including librarians and IT technicians to save £200,000.

The school in Twyford Road sent a letter to parents in April warning that it was facing “financial pressures” due to changes in school funding proposed by the government.

In the letter, headteacher Derren Gray said he had been working with staff and governors to make savings since joining the school in 2014, such as not replacing some outgoing teachers and support staff to “reduce spare capacity”, but was still facing a deficit unless “substantial changes” were made to staffing.

He outlined redundancies in non-teaching roles such as modern foreign language assistants, MFL IT technicians and librarian, although the school will retain a library assistant post.

Mr Gray added that the vacated posts of finance assistant, second IT technician and attendance officer would all be “removed from the staffing structure”.

He said: “It is evident that our current staffing profile is not sustainable.

“The school’s support staff costs are the second highest area of staff expenditure. It has been agreed by the governing body that savings of £200,000 need to be achieved through a process of support staff review.”

Mr Gray said the school would create a student and staff “support hub” at the current medical room which would home administrative staff, rather than having them spread over each department.

The number of hours spent by staff in these roles would also be reduced.

The school is in the Maidenhead constituency of Prime Minister Theresa May, who in 2011 praised the decision to convert it to an academy.

She also opened sister primary school Charvil Piggott in 2013.

