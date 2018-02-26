Pupils sing for fallen

STUDENTS from Piggott School in Wargrave took part in an event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Members of the school choir were among those to perform at the “Never Such Innocence” event at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Maidenhead.

They were joined by dignitaries including Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne, and Air Vice Marshal Mike Wigston, the RAF’s assistant chief of the Air Staff.

The pupils were part of a choir made up of students from four schools, who had been taught by professional songwriter Marty Longstaff to sing to The Dam Busters March.