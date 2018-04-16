School quiz

A QUIZ night will be held at the Piggott School in Wargrave.

Teams of up to eight people can take part in the event, which will take place in the main hall of the school in Twyford Road on Friday, April 27 from 7pm.

The will be food and a licensed bar.

Tables cost £64 and the quiz is limited to 20 teams. To register, email psa@

piggottschool.org