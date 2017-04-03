Monday, 03 April 2017

Tyre slashed

A CAR was vandalised while parked outside the Hot Wok takeaway in Wood Lane, Sonning Common.

Police said the tyre on the driver’s side of the Volkswagen Eos convertible was repeatedly slashed in the incident between 5pm and 7.30pm on February 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

