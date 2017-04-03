Tyre slashed

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
A CAR was vandalised while parked outside the Hot Wok takeaway in Wood Lane, Sonning Common.
Police said the tyre on the driver’s side of the Volkswagen Eos convertible was repeatedly slashed in the incident between 5pm and 7.30pm on February 3.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say