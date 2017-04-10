Crash Pc dies

A POLICE officer who was seriously injured by a car stolen from Sonning Common more than three years ago has died.

Pc Gareth Browning was hit by a Mazda 3 Aero Sport as he tried to stop it with a tyre deflation device in Shinfield Road, Whitley, in November 2013. The car had been stolen from Kennylands Road in November 2013.

The car was being driven by Luke Haywood, from Whitley, who was later jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Pc Browning was medically retired from Thames Valley Police as he needed constant care.