Bank raid gang jailed

A GANG of criminals which blew up a cash machine in Sonning Common has been jailed.

Seven men were convicted at Liverpool Crown Court last week of a series of thefts from cash machines across the UK in 2014 and 2015.

The court head the group caused explosions at 13 machines by using gas canisters and then stole their contents. These included the machine at the former NatWest bank in Peppard Road on February 21, 2015.

The seven men, who are all from the North-West, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Det Chief Supt Chris Green, of Titan, the north west regional crime unit, said: “These individuals believed they were untouchable and they used dangerous tactics in targeting ATMs, which clearly put members of the public at risk. We are fortunate that no one was hurt.”