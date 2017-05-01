Lost tool case

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
POLICE are trying to identify the owner of a large blue metal tool chest which has found dumped in a field near Henley.
The box, which has “B480” welded to it, had been cut open using power tools.
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 374 23/04/17.
01 May 2017
