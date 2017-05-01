Monday, 01 May 2017

Lost tool case

POLICE are trying to identify the owner of a large blue metal tool chest which has found dumped in a field near Henley.

The box, which has “B480” welded to it, had been cut open using power tools.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 374 23/04/17.

