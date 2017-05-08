Tablet stolen

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
A COMPUTER tablet was stolen from a house in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday last week.
Police said the intruder broke in via the front door.
08 May 2017
