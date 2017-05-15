Crime rises 6.6 per cent

RECORDED crime in the Henley area has increased.

A total of 5,457 offences were reported in South Oxfordshire in 2016/17, a 6.6 per cent increase on the previous year, according to figures released by Thames Valley Police.

Crimes involving violence against the person rose by 11.3 per cent from 994 last year to 1,106. Crimes of violence without injury increased from 464 to 525, or 12.4 per cent, while those where the victim was injured were down by 5.7 per cent from 457 to 431.

There were 150 complaints of personal harassment compared with 67 in 2015/16, a rise of almost 124 per cent.

Vehicle crimes increased from 456 to 651, or 42.8 per cent, with vehicle theft rose 48.8 per cent from 80 to 119. Theft of items from vehicles increased 42.5 per cent from 332 to 473.

The overall number of sexual offences dropped slightly from 188 to 181, a 3.7 per cent decrease, although sexual crimes other than rape increased from 117 to 123, or 5.1 per cent. Reported rape were down 18.3 per cent from 71 to 58.

Burglaries decreased from 126 to 122, or 3.2 per cent, while burglary of other properties was down by 1.7 per cent from 512 to 457.

Business break-ins fell by a quarter from eight to six.

Reports of drug trafficking dropped by just over seven per cent from 28 to 26.

The force said the figures reflected a national rise in crime that was largely due to improvements in the way in which offences are recorded.

Supt Rory Freeman, commander for South and Vale, said: “South Oxfordshire continues to be a very safe place to live and work.

“The future is challenging and our priority is constantly trying to match the right resources to our areas of greatest harm and demand while seeking to maintain and enhance public confidence in policing.

“Our officers work hard with communities to prevent crime and we are encouraging people to take simple steps that will protect them, their property and businesses.”