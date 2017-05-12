Friday, 12 May 2017

Supermarket safe targeted by burglars

CASH was stolen from a safe at the Co-op in Sonning Common last night (Thursday).

Three people entered the shop in Wood Lane and demanded staff handed over the money at about 10.15pm.

After taking cash the group, who were unarmed, left.

A police spokesman said: “At around 10.15pm last night three offenders have entered the Co-op on Wood Lane, Sonning Common. 

“They have then demanded the staff to open the safe and made off with a quantity of cash.

“The offenders were not armed and no one was injured. 

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1784 11/05.

