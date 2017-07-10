Monday, 10 July 2017

Boy, 15, faces gun charges

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with firearms offences in relation to incidents in Kidmore End, Sonning Common and Henley on September 13 and 26.

The 15-year-old is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition in a public place, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving and two counts of taking a vehicle without consent.

