Men arrested in connection with rape

Saturday, 15 July 2017
THREE men have been arrested in connection with a rape during Henley Royal Regatta weekend.
Two men from Bedford, aged 23 and 24, and a man from Loughborough, aged 26, have been arrested and released under investigation.
A woman, who was in her twenties, was attacked between midnight and 2.30am on July 2 after leaving the Chinawhite nightclub, off the towpath on the Remenham bank of the Thames.
The victim walked to a car parked near Harspden Road and Reading Road with a group of people she had met at the venue.
She was then raped outside the vehicle before three men drove off in it.
A member of the public found her near the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am and called the police.
Detective Inspector Ali Driver, from Oxfordshire Force CID, said: “The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.
“If you have any information about this incident, please come forward and speak to officers as this could assist with our investigation.”
14 July 2017
