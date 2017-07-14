Saturday, 15 July 2017

Men arrested in connection with rape

THREE men have been arrested in connection with a rape during Henley Royal Regatta weekend.

Two men from Bedford, aged 23 and 24, and a man from Loughborough, aged 26, have been arrested and released under investigation.

A woman, who was in her twenties, was attacked between midnight and 2.30am on July 2 after leaving the Chinawhite nightclub, off the towpath on the Remenham bank of the Thames.

The victim walked to a car parked near Harspden Road and Reading Road with a group of people she had met at the venue.

She was then raped outside the vehicle before three men drove off in it.

A member of the public found her near the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am and called the police.

Detective Inspector Ali Driver, from Oxfordshire Force CID, said: “The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

“If you have any information about this incident, please come forward and speak to officers as this could assist with our investigation.”

 

