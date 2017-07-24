Knocked over

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
Monday, 24 July 2017
A PEDESTRIAN suffered head injuries after being hit by a cyclist in Henley.
The woman was struck at about 11.20am on Sunday while she was standing on the pavement outside her house in Fair Mile. She fell backwards and hit the back of her head, which was cut open, and also suffered grazes to both elbows.
A doctor who was walking past the scene bandaged her head. The incident has been reported to the police.
24 July 2017
