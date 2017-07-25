Woman attacked while out jogging

A WOMAN was forced to hide in brambles to escape after being attacked while out jogging in Chalkhouse Green.

The woman, who was in her twenties, was running in Tanners Lane on Sunday (23) when she was passed by a man on a skateboard at about 8am.

A few moments later he grabbed and assaulted her. She managed to escape and hide in brambles until she was able to get help from a passer-by.

The victim received treatment from a paramedic and also was treated by her GP.

Detective Chief Inspector Lis Knight said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this isolated incident.

“Shortly before the attack the victim was passed by a man who was riding a bicycle.

“We believe that this cyclist may have seen both the victim and the attacker prior to this incident.

“We would ask him or anyone who has information to please call 101 quoting reference 400 (23/7/2017).”

Callum Mcphee, 28, of Chalkhouse Green Road, Kidmore End, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesda) and was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on August 25.